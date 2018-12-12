Lowcountry groups sue feds to stop seismic testing

The federal government’s allowance of seismic blasting tests for oil exploration in the Atlantic Ocean has riled up coastal leaders.

The Trump Administration has given five companies the greenlight to perform seismic airgun surveying to determine whether oil or gas exists below the ocean floor. The process involves setting off airgun blasts at 16,000 decibels multiple times a minute for up to a year. Though some companies wouldn’t necessarily do tests 24-hours a day, environmentalists say the tests can greatly harm sea creatures.

The S.C. Environmental Law Project filed a lawsuit Tuesday in federal district court in Charleston on behalf of 16 Lowcountry municipalities and the S.C. Small Business Chamber of Commerce. The complaint challenges the Trump Administration’s decision to allow seismic testing off the East Coast.

Hilton Head Island, Bluffton, Port Royal, Beaufort, Edisto Island, Seabrook Island, Kiawah Island, Folly Beach, James Island, Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Isle of Palms, Awendaw, Pawleys Island, Briarcliffe Acres and North Myrtle Beach are part of the lawsuit.

The S.C. Environmental Law Project complaint argues that testing authorizations were wrongly issued and violate multiple federal statutes, including the Marine Mammal Protection Act and the Endangered Species Act. It also argues that the Trump Administration and National Marine Fisheries Service did not consider the cumulative impacts of allowing unprecedented amounts of seismic airgun testing in the Atlantic Ocean.

Numerous environmentalists have said the airgun blasts would harm sea creatures and fish by deafening, disorientating or killing them. The loud airgun tests particularly can hurt marine mammals, such as dolphins and whales, who rely on sound to communicate and find food. Testing also can drive away fish from their natural habitats.

Proponents say seismic testing is needed to acquire accurate data that could lead to launching offshore drilling operations off the East Coast, which could lead to a huge, lucrative oil industry and jobs for the region. Opponents have said testing and drilling would harm the state’s existing tourism industry, which brings in $20 billion each year.

Liz Segrist

