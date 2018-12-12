Woman goes to South Carolina sheriff to say husband is dead

Quantcast
By: The Associated Press December 12, 2018

Authorities say a woman was charged with murder after she walked into a sheriff’s office in South Carolina and told deputies her husband had been shot and killed.
Pickens County Chief Deputy Creed Hashe said 31-year-old Tracy Posey put a hunting rifle to her husband’s head and fired early Sunday morning.
The Pickens County Coroner’s Office said 30-year-old Justin Posey was found dead in his home in Liberty after his wife talked to deputies.
The statement from Hashe gave no reason for the shooting.
Deputies released records showing six calls to police in the past two years from the home, but none involved the husband and wife.
It wasn’t known if Tracy Posey had a lawyer.

