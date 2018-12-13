Generation Z: These kids are alright

Tired: Pontificating about how the legal profession will possibly cope with the scourge of Millennial lawyers.

Inspired: Pontificating about how the legal profession will possibly cope with the scourge of “Generation Z” lawyers.

Yes, the days of people complaining about how Millennials are ruining everything may finally be coming to end, as there’s now a new, post-Millennial generation that is finally reaching adulthood and being subjected to scrutiny and criticism as if they were some sort of newly discovered lifeform. And it appears that just like their Millennial predecessors, they’ll be subjected to no shortage of stereotypes and sweeping generalizations.

To provide a frame of reference here, “Millennial” and “Generation Z” are both entirely artificial social constructs describing different, but overlapping, groups of young Americans. There’s no consensus where one ends and the other begins, but today’s college students are probably the earliest members of a cohort called Generation Z. (Before the name “Millennials” took hold, they were often known as Generation Y because they followed Generation X; it’s likely that “Generation Z” will eventually acquire a similarly more distinctive moniker.)

Millennials have been written about exhaustively in recent years, both in general and in the legal profession specifically. Much less has been written about Generation Z, although that’s quickly starting to change. A Wake Forest University School of Law professor, Laura Graham, has even written a forthcoming law journal article titled “Generation Z Goes to Law School: Teaching and Reaching Law Students in the Post-Millennial Generation.”

An abstract for Graham’s article draws from many of the tropes that dominate the punditry about Millennials: there are some sweepingly broad generalizations (Z’s are insecure and anxious, and growing up more slowly, apparently) and suggests “concrete strategies for legal educators to address the challenges presented by Generation Z students.” The Z’s “haven’t learned how to critically read and deeply analyze information,” Graham warns.

You can expect to read more of this sort of thing in the coming years, I fear. But it just so happens that, in addition to my work editing this newspaper, I actually teach LSAT preparation for a well-known test prep company, and so I’ve gotten to know and work with quite a few Generation Z students who are currently finishing up their first semester of law school. So I feel particularly well qualified to offer a rebuttal to anyone who would suggest that today’s young people are growing up slowly or can’t analyze information.

It turns out, the Z’s, if we must call them that, are actually really nice, and you’re probably going to like them. At a minimum, they seem to be much more mature and conscientious than I was at that age—although admittedly that is an extremely low bar to clear.

There’s actually quite a bit of statistical evidence to back up this observation. In the last decade, rates of crime, teenage drug use, teenage alcohol use, and teen pregnancy have all plummeted in the U.S. Yes, the Z’s do seem to love their smartphones, but they also appear to be fantastically more responsible than their parents, and at least one recently confirmed U.S. Supreme Court justice, were when they were teens.

As such, I have great confidence that they can handle law school. But it’s important to remember that the tiny fraction of Z’s planning to go to law school are themselves going to be quite different from their peers in all kinds of ways. Today’s young Americans are a remarkably diverse group, not just demographically, but also in terms of their personalities. In fact, Millennial and Generation Z lawyers (or future lawyers) will almost certainly have more in common with older generations of lawyers than they do with other members of their own generation.

So let me say it, as the young folks say, “one more time for the people in the back”: Thinking about people as if they’re part of some monolithic bloc of “Millennials” or “Generation Z” or whatever is a profoundly unhelpful mental exercise. These kids, I assure you, are going to be alright.

