The Board of Immigration Appeals erred by finding that petitioner from Benin had not established past persecution, despite credible testimony of death threats due to his bisexuality and homosexual relationship. In remanding, the court noted the petitioner is entitled to the presumption of a well-founded fear of future persecution.

Background

Mocktar Tairou applied for admission to the United States on March 9, 2014. On March 18 an asylum officer found that Tairou demonstrated a credible fear of persecution or torture as a member of a sexual minority in Benin and referred Tairou to an immigration judge. Before the IJ, Tairou conceded removability and applied for asylum, withholding of removal and protection under the Convention Against Torture.

At the hearing, Tairou described his experience at his father’s village in Benin, where he was threatened and assaulted by a mob after they learned he was bisexual and was in a homosexual relationship, as well as a physical attack by his cousins and the anonymous phone calls and knocks that followed. Tairou submitted documentation regarding his sexuality and color photographs of the injuries he sustained during the attack at his home. Tairou also submitted evidence of country conditions in Benin that indicated that “homosexuality is very unacceptable” and “violent reprisal is a real danger.”

The IJ determined that Tairou’s testimony was credible and that he had established membership in a particular social group defined as “homosexuals in Benin.” The IJ nevertheless found that Tairou had not established that he had suffered past persecution or that he had a well-founded fear of persecution if he returned to Benin, and denied his applications.

Tairou appealed the IJ’s decision to the Board of Immigration Appeals. The BIA issued its own opinion, finding de novo that Tairou had failed to establish that he suffered past persecution and that he had a well-founded fear of future persecution. Accordingly, the BIA concluded that Tairou did not qualify for asylum, withholding of removal or protection under the CAT.

Analysis

On appeal, Tairou contends that the BIA erred by failing to appropriately consider the cumulative effects of the harm inflicted on him and his family members. He argues that targeted death threats and threatening phone calls may establish a finding of past persecution. Had the BIA properly considered the cumulative effects of the harm inflicted on him and his family members, including the death threats he received at the public gathering at the village and the violent home invasion, Tairou argues that the BIA would have found him to be a victim of past persecution and he would have been entitled to a rebuttable presumption of a well-founded fear of future persecution.

The government does not dispute the credibility of Tairou’s testimony, and it concedes — as it must — that he has stated a valid particular social group. The government argues that the BIA’s decision should be upheld, however, because the harm suffered cumulatively by Tairou does not constitute past persecution. We agree with Tairou and remand the petition for further consideration by the BIA.

The BIA erred by finding that Tairou had not established past persecution, despite Tairou’s credible testimony of death threats he received in Benin. In concluding de novo that Tairou did not suffer persecution in Benin, the BIA reasoned that Tairou suffered no major physical injuries and that he did not claim to have suffered long-term mental harm or problems. The BIA thus concluded that the harm suffered cumulatively by Tairou did not rise to the level of persecution. However, the record indicates that Tairou received multiple death threats that the BIA failed to address. Because Tairou received multiple, explicit threats of death both during and after the village gathering, the BIA’s conclusion as to past harm contravenes our express and repeated holding that the “threat of death” qualifies as persecution.

Because we hold that Tairou proved that he was subjected to past persecution in Benin, he is entitled to the presumption of a well-founded fear of future persecution. We do not decide whether the government can rebut this presumption. Instead, we remand to the BIA to reconsider the question under the proper presumption.

Petition for review granted and remanded.

Tairou v. Whitaker (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-168-18, 11 pp.) (Roger Gregory, C.J.) Case No. 17-1404. Nov. 30, 2018. On Petition for Review of an Order of the Board of Immigration Appeals. John Franklin Hester, Jr. for Petitioner, Jane Tracey Schaffner for Respondent.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google

