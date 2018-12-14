Attorneys – Discipline – Public Reprimand – Failure to Communicate with Clients – Failure to Respond to Disciplinary Authority

Where respondent failed to resolve mail delivery programs at his business center and as a result provided late responses to initial inquiries in 10 disciplinary investigations, after respondent had previously received a confidential admonition for similar conduct, and also failed to timely respond to clients due to staffing issues, respondent had violated Rule of Professional Conduct 407, SCACR Rule 1.4 and Rule 8.1(b), along with Rule 7(a), RDLE, and Rule 413, SCACR.

Respondent is publicly reprimanded. Respondent shall complete the Legal Ethics and Practice Program Ethics School within one year of the date of this opinion. Within 30 days, respondent shall also pay costs incurred by the ODC and Commission on Lawyer Conduct in this investigation and prosecution.

In re Brown (Lawyers Weekly No. 010-105-18, 2 pp.) (Per Curiam) John S. Nichols and William C. Campbell for Office of Disciplinary Counsel; Michael Demorris Brown, pro se. S.C. S. Ct

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google

