E-filing comes to Marlboro County

Mandatory e-filing of court documents is expanding to Marlboro County in January.



As of Jan. 15, Marlboro County will begin requiring attorneys representing clients to e-file court documents in all common pleas cases, unless the type of filing is excluded from the pilot program. This makes Marlboro County the 42nd county to require digital filing in the state.



Attorneys should check the South Carolina Filing Policies and Guidelines and the training materials available on the e-Filing portal at http://www.sccourts.org/efiling/. The website also describes which filings are exempt.



The only counties which haven’t begun e-filing are Abbeville, Charleston, Darlington and Dillon. The South Carolina Court Administration plans to have every county using e-filing by February 2019.

