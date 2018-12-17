Administrative – Dispute over potential jobs prompts SSI remand

While rejecting two challenges to the rejection of a woman’s supplemental security income claims, the court remanded the third claim, finding an ALJ erred by failing to resolve a conflict between a vocational expert’s testimony that claimant could serve as a document preparer, order clerk and charge account clerk, and the dictionary’s reasoning development requirements for those occupations

Background

Susan E. Keller appeals from the district court’s judgment affirming the Acting Commissioner of Social Security’s denial of Keller’s supplemental security income claim.

Keller presents three challenges to the ALJ’s decision.

She first asserts that the ALJ erred in finding that Keller’s statements about her symptoms and limitations were not entirely credible. Second, Keller contends that the ALJ’s residual functional capacity finding does not fully account for her mental impairments and that the ALJ otherwise failed to adequately explain how she arrived at the mental restrictions contained in that finding, such as Keller’s limitation to work involving, inter alia, “short and simple instructions.”

Third, Keller maintains that the ALJ did not identify and resolve an apparent conflict between the vocational expert’s testimony at the administrative hearing and the Dictionary of Occupational Titles.

Analysis

Having carefully considered the administrative record, the district court’s order, and the parties’ submissions to this court, we are satisfied to reject Keller’s first and second challenges to the ALJ’s decision and affirm on the district court’s reasoning.

For her third challenge, Keller contends that the ALJ’s finding that she can perform other work in the national economy is not supported by substantial evidence, because that finding relies on the vocational expert’s testimony that apparently conflicts with the dictionary and the ALJ never resolved that apparent conflict. Keller explains that the ALJ restricted her to work involving “short and simple instructions” and that, despite that limitation, the vocational expert testified that Keller can perform such occupations as document preparer, order clerk, and charge account clerk. According to Keller, however, the testimony apparently conflicts with the dictionary’s descriptions of those three occupations because, under the dictionary, those occupations require the reasoning ability to carry out job instructions that are more than just short and simple.

We agree with Keller that a limitation to short and simple instructions appears inconsistent with jobs that require a Reasoning Development Level 3. A limitation to short and simple instructions appears more consistent with Reasoning Development Level 1 or Level 2 than with Level 3. We therefore conclude that an apparent conflict exists between a limitation to short and simple instructions and Reasoning Development Level 3 occupations.

Two other courts of appeals have reached the same conclusion we reach today. In addition to garnering support from our sister circuits, our determination is consistent with an internal Social Security Administration memorandum contained in the administrative record. We are thus satisfied that the ALJ erred by failing to identify and resolve an apparent conflict between the VE’s testimony that Keller could perform the occupations of document preparer, order clerk and charge account clerk, and the dictionary’s reasoning development requirements for those occupations.

Finally, we consider whether the ALJ’s error in this case can be deemed harmless. We are aware that some of our sister circuits have applied harmless error analysis when an ALJ has relied on vocational expert testimony that conflicts with the dictionary. Assuming that the harmless error doctrine applies in these circumstances, we are satisfied that a remand is required, for two reasons. First, the commissioner waived any harmless error argument by failing to present it in her submission to this court. Second, notwithstanding the commissioner’s waiver, we are unable to conclude that the ALJ’s error is harmless in this case.

Wynn, J., concurring:

I concur in the majority opinion but write separately to note that the ALJ additionally erred in its reliance on Keller’s failure to follow prescribed treatment as part of the credibility finding.

Affirmed in part, vacated in part, and remanded.

Keller v. Berryhill, Appeal No. 17-2248, Nov. 29, 2018. 4th Cir. (per curiam), from W.D.N.C. at Statesville (Whitney). Dana Wayne Duncan for Appellant, Gabriel Robert Deadwyler for Appellee.

