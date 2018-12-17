Carjacking case remanded for further review of sentence

A defendant who pleaded guilty to carjacking resulting in death will have his sentence of 65 years reviewed so the district court can weigh his argument that he was 15 at the time of the crimes against the gravity of the various offenses.

Background

Philip Friend, at the age of 15, participated in a string of three actual or attempted hijackings under the direction of his two older brothers (Eugene and Travis) and his mother (Vallia). According to Philip’s aunt, since the death of their father, and their mother’s subsequent bouts of depression, Eugene and Travis had assumed leadership of the family. Philip looked up to them and wanted to please them as he would a father figure.

Philip was arrested for participating in the latter two carjackings. He was charged as an adult and, in October 2000, was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to carjacking resulting in death. In 2013, appellant filed a petition challenging the imposition of a life sentence under Miller v. Alabama, 567 U.S. 460 (2012). This court agreed with the government’s concession that Miller was retroactive to cases on collateral review and, accordingly, vacated the district court’s judgment and remanded the case for resentencing.

On remand, the government and the appellant both submitted sentencing positions, along with responses and replies. Appellant also submitted two expert reports: a psychological evaluation of appellant by Dr. Gillian Blair and a report on appellant’s conduct in prison by Jack Donson, a former Bureau of Prisons official. The trial court scheduled a hearing where Philip’s aunt and his two experts testified. The government called no witnesses, but members of two families gave impact statements that described the pain that comes with the murder of a loved one.

Both parties asked for sentences below the guidelines range, which is life in prison. The government requested a sentence of 60 years; the defense requested a sentence of 35 years. The district court imposed a sentence of 65 years, reasoning that this sentence would “promote respect for the rule of law, provide for deterrence and be a just punishment.”

Analysis

The appellant is correct that the trial court’s statement explaining its sentence did not adequately address the fact that Philip was 15 when he committed the offenses, that he would have had trouble getting away from the influence of his family, and that, consequently, he was less blameworthy than his older brothers who came up with this criminal scheme and committed the killings. This is not to say that the court erred when it took into account the terribly brutal nature of the crimes that were committed with appellant’s undeniable participation. But it should have been clearer about how it weighed this latter factor against the former.

We do not need to address the substantive reasonableness of the sentence imposed. We instead leave the imposition of a sentence to the able offices of the district court upon remand, after the court has had the opportunity to address appellant’s arguments and explicitly weigh them against the admitted gravity of the various offenses.

Reversed and remanded.

United States v. Friend, Appeal No. 17-4435, Nov. 30, 2018. 4th Cir. (per curiam), from EDVA at Richmond (Hudson). Nia Ayanna Vidal for Appellant, Richard Daniel Cooke for Appellee.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google

