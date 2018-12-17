Criminal – Erroneous designation made sentence defective  

In a case where the defendant filed his latest appeal in 2013, the court found his erroneous designation as a career offender required the district court to sentence him to between 262 and 327 months under then mandatory Sentencing Guidelines (instead of 121–151 months without the enhancement), and the error was “sufficiently grave to be deemed a fundamental defect.”

Background

In 2004, Stoney Lester pleaded guilty to a single count of possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine. Under the sentencing guidelines, which at that time were mandatory, Lester was deemed a career offender and subject to a sentencing enhancement. This enhancement depended on a past conviction for a “crime of violence,” namely Lester’s 1990 Georgia conviction for walkaway escape. With the enhancement, the guidelines range was 262–327 months in prison. Without the enhancement, however, Lester’s guidelines range would have been 121–151 months. The statutory maximum sentence was 40 years.

Lester received a sentence of 262 months, right at the bottom of the required guidelines range. Lester appealed, unsuccessfully, and filed a motion to vacate his sentence under 28 U.S.C. § 2255, which was denied. In those proceedings Lester could not successfully challenge his classification as a career offender because, under then-controlling precedent, walkaway escape under Georgia law was a crime of violence.

As the years passed by, however, the law changed in two important ways. First, the Supreme Court made the sentencing guidelines purely advisory. Second, it ruled that the generic crime of failing to report to a prison was not a crime of violence, which led courts to hold that the escape offense Lester committed was not a crime of violence either.

Consequently Lester sought habeas relief in district court in 2012. In his petition, he contended that his escape offense was not a crime of violence, that he thus was not subject to the career offender enhancement and that his 262-month sentence was therefore unlawful because it exceeded the then-mandatory guidelines range of 121–151 months.

Because Lester had already filed a petition under 28 U.S.C. §2255, he could not bring his challenge under that statute. Instead, he filed under 28 U.S.C. §2241, a catchall habeas statute, arguing that such petitions are allowed, pursuant to §2255’s so-called “savings clause,” when the latter statute is “inadequate or ineffective to test the legality of [one’s] detention.” The district court rejected this argument, reasoning that the savings clause did not allow challenges based on Sentencing Guidelines errors, at least when the petitioner’s sentence, like Lester’s, still fell below the statutory maximum.

That was in 2013. Since then, Lester’s appeal has been held in abeyance while our court decided three potentially relevant cases, including United States v. Wheeler, 886 F.3d 415 (4th Cir. 2018).

Analysis

We consider whether Lester may challenge his sentence via the savings clause of 28 U.S.C. § 2255. In Wheeler, we ruled that a prisoner may use §2255’s savings clause to challenge not just an unlawful conviction, but also a defective sentence, when four conditions are met: (1) at the time of sentencing, settled law of this circuit or the Supreme Court established the legality of the sentence; (2) subsequent to the prisoner’s direct appeal and first § 2255 motion, the aforementioned settled substantive law changed and was deemed to apply retroactively on collateral review; (3) the prisoner is unable to meet the gatekeeping provisions of § 2255(h)(2) for second or successive motions; and (4) due to this retroactive change, the sentence now presents an error sufficiently grave to be deemed a fundamental defect.

Nobody disagrees that the first three Wheeler requirements are satisfied. The only dispute is whether this case meets the fourth Wheeler requirement— whether Lester’s misclassification as a career offender, which increased his mandatory guidelines range from a maximum of 151 months to a minimum of 262, is an “error sufficiently grave to be deemed a fundamental defect.” We conclude that it is.

Lester’s sentence fell well outside the district court’s proper range of sentencing discretion. Because of Lester’s erroneous designation as a career offender, the court was required by statute to impose a sentence between 262 and 327 months. Without the enhancement, though, the court would have been bound to issue a sentence within the 121–151 months range. Lester’s 262-month sentence, then, is more than nine years longer than the maximum sentence that the court rightfully had discretion to order. By Wheeler’s logic, this sentence is fundamentally defective.

Vacated and remanded.

Lester v. Flournoy (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-170-18, 17 pp.) (Albert Diaz, J.) Case No. 13-6956. Nov. 30, 2018. From E.D. Va. (Liam O’Grady, J.) Bradley Nelson Garcia for Appellant, Michael Alan Rotker for Appellee.

