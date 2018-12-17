Criminal – Warrantless GPS prompts reversal

Because the government placed a GPS device on a vehicle without a warrant, the drugs found on the defendant were the “fruit of the poisonous tree,” requiring his conviction for possession and intent to distribute methamphetamine to be vacated.

Background

The Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team, a drug task force operating in Charleston, West Virginia, started investigating Brian D. Terry when an officer found remnants of drugs in trash placed outside of a residence associated with Terry.

On April 18, 2016, agents saw Terry leave his residence driving a gold Kia Optima. Once Terry had parked, Corporal D.C. Johnson approached the Kia and smelled marijuana. Terry turned over a small amount of marijuana and Corporal Johnson wrote Terry a misdemeanor citation. While Terry was speaking with Corporal Johnson, another MDENT agent surreptitiously placed a GPS tracker onto the Kia even though none of the agents had obtained a warrant to do so.

Afterwards, Corporal Johnson obtained a warrant from a local magistrate to “ping” Terry’s cellphone and to place the GPS tracker on the Kia—the same car on which the agents had placed a GPS tracker earlier that day. Corporal Johnson did not inform the issuing magistrate that MDENT agents had already placed the GPS tracker on the vehicle.

On April 20, 2016, the officers began to follow the Kia and determined through “pacing” that the car was speeding at five miles above the posted speed limit of 45 miles per hour. After confirming through GPS data that the car was in fact speeding, the officers pulled the Kia over. Tamara Moore, the owner of the Kia, was driving at the time, and Terry was a passenger.

After the officer informed Corporal Johnson that he smelled marijuana, Corporal Johnson ordered Terry out of the car and performed a pat down of Terry. Johnson and the assisting officer discovered 195.5 grams of methamphetamine and 2.9 grams of marijuana on Terry’s person.

Terry filed a motion to suppress the methamphetamine and any other evidence derived from the traffic stop, arguing that the placement of the GPS tracker without a warrant violated the Fourth Amendment. Although the district court found that MDENT’s conduct constituted a flagrant constitutional violation, it nevertheless denied Terry’s motion to suppress on the basis of standing. The district court reasoned that Terry had a possessory interest in the Kia when the MDENT agent attached the GPS tracker to the car, because he was driving the Kia at that time. However, because Terry had relinquished control over the Kia on the day of the traffic stop, the district court concluded that Terry lacked standing to challenge the GPS search of the Kia on that day.

A federal grand jury returned a superseding indictment charging Terry with possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. A jury convicted Terry and the district court sentenced Terry to a term of 156 months in prison, followed by a five-year term of supervised release.

Analysis

As an initial matter, Terry argues that the district court erred in finding that he did not have standing to challenge the MDENT agents’ GPS search of the Kia. The government concedes error on this point, and we agree. Having found that Terry has standing to challenge the warrantless GPS search, we now turn to the question of whether the evidence later discovered as a result of that search should have been suppressed as fruit of the poisonous tree.

We must determine whether there is sufficient attenuation between the unlawful GPS search and the discovery of the drugs. The government argues that the intervening act of speeding purged the taint of the warrantless GPS search. Terry, by contrast, argues that the taint of the warrantless search was not purged, especially given the flagrancy of the constitutional violation, and that the evidence should be suppressed. We agree with Terry.

Reversed and conviction vacated.

United States v. Terry (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-169-18, 12 pp.) (Roger Gregory, C.J.) Case No. 17-4799. Nov. 30, 2018. From S.D. W.Va. (Joseph Goodwin, J.) Lex A. Coleman for Appellant, Meredith George Thomas for Appellee.

