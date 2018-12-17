Obituary: William Harvey Jr.

William Harvey Jr., a Beaufort attorney who served as Lieutenant Governor of South Carolina in the late 1970s, died Dec. 12 at the age of 88, The Island Packet reports.

He died in Beaufort after months of declining health.

Mr. Harvey served as a state representative for Beaufort County from 1958 until 1974. Soon thereafter he was elected lieutenant governor and served until 1978. That year, he ran for governor but lost in the Democratic primary.

Mr. Harvey was born in Walterboro in 1930 and attended Beaufort High School before going to The Citadel and spending two years in the U.S. Army. He then graduated from the University of South Carolina School of Law in 1955 and began working in his father’s law office which is now known as Harvey & Battery.

While serving in the House, Mr. Harvey chaired the House Rules Committee and did much work to secure funding for local improvement projects in Beaufort County.

After his unsuccessful run for governor, he served on the Parks, Recreation and Tourism Commission, on the State Highway Commission and on the State Technical College Board.

As an attorney, Mr. Harvey served on the Board of Governors and as president of the South Carolina Bar Association. He was a recipient of the Order of the Palmetto and the Beaufort Civitas Award. He also was the recipient of honorary doctorate degrees from the Citadel and the University of South Carolina.

Staff reports

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google

