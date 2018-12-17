SC Supreme Court creates new pro bono honor

The South Carolina Supreme Court has created a new honor for attorneys who provide over 50 hours of pro bono legal service each year.

Beginning in February 2019, the Supreme Court will publish a yearly Pro Bono Honor Roll to recognize attorneys in the state who meet the minimum threshold.

Attorneys who wish to be honored should report their pro bono hours for 2019 on their 2020 License Fee Statement. Reporting of pro bono hours is not otherwise required.

While attorneys in the state are encouraged to provide professional services at no fee or at a reduced rate to people of limited means each year, this is not required by the state’s Rules of Professional Conduct.

As a result, there is great need in South Carolina for such services, the Supreme Court said. Nearly a quarter of all residents in the state live at or below the federal poverty guidelines and qualify for free civil legal aid, making it nearly impossible for the state’s legal services organizations to meet the demand.

Attorneys can consult the South Carolina Bar’s Guide to Pro Bono Service or go to www.scbar.org/probono for opportunities to volunteer.

Staff reports

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google

