Criminal – Virginia suspended sentence nets increase

The district court did not err in increasing the sentence of a defendant who argued that the good behavior requirement of his prior sentence is not a “criminal justice sentence” because it lacks a custodial or supervisory component. Virginia law says “a suspended sentence predicated upon ‘good behavior’” is the same as unsupervised probation and is a criminal justice sentence for purposes of Sentencing Guidelines.

Background

Brown pleaded guilty to a one-count indictment alleging possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. A presentence investigation report gave Brown three criminal history points for a 2008 conviction in a Virginia state court for possession with intent to distribute cocaine. The PSR added two points under Section 4A1.1(d) of the Sentencing Guidelines because Brown committed the instant offense while “under a criminal justice sentence” from the 2008 conviction. The PSR noted that Brown was sentenced to 10 years’ incarceration for the 2008 conviction, with eight years and nine months suspended, conditioned on a period of good behavior for 10 years upon release. Brown was released from custody in July 2009, and therefore his period of good behavior had not expired when he committed the federal firearms offense.

The two additional points under Section 4A1.1(d) increased Brown’s criminal history category from II to III. With a total offense level of 23 and a criminal history category of III, the PSR calculated a guidelines range of 57 to 71 months.

Brown objected to the two criminal history points under Section 4A1.1(d). The district court overruled the objection and determined that a period of good behavior qualifies as being under a criminal justice sentence. After considering all the sentencing factors in the case, the court sentenced Brown to 60 months’ imprisonment. This appeal followed.

Analysis

The issue before us is whether a period of “good behavior” imposed as a condition of a suspended sentence is a “criminal justice sentence” for purposes of Section 4A1.1(d) of the Sentencing Guidelines. Brown argues that a good behavior requirement is not a “criminal justice sentence” because it lacks a custodial or supervisory component. We disagree.

At the time Brown committed the instant offense, he remained under a 10-year period of good behavior arising from his state court conviction. Although Brown was not under active supervision, he was still subject to the authority of the state court, which could revoke the suspended sentence if Brown violated the good behavior condition. Several circuits have concluded, and we agree, that the state court’s authority over Brown during this period is a supervisory component sufficient to establish a “criminal justice sentence” under Section 4A1.1(d).

Relying on Virginia’s statutory framework, we have previously held in an unpublished decision that a “good behavior” requirement “is the functional equivalent to a term of unsupervised probation.” In United States v. Brown, No. 99-4062, 2000 WL 930786 (4th Cir. July 10, 2000), the defendant argued that he was not under a term of probation for purposes of Section 4A1.2(c) of the Guidelines because he was only subject to a 12-month period of good behavior. We rejected that argument because, even though the defendant’s sentence did not refer explicitly to probation, the suspended sentence was nonetheless revocable if he failed to satisfy the condition of good behavior.

In urging a contrary view, Brown makes two arguments. Neither is persuasive. Virginia law tells us that “a suspended sentence predicated upon ‘good behavior’ is functionally the same as unsupervised probation.” As a result, a suspended sentence in Virginia conditioned on a period of good behavior is a criminal justice sentence for purposes of Section 4A1.1(d).

Affirmed.

United States v. Brown (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-171-18, 7 pp.) (Albert Diaz, J.) Case No. 17-4745, Nov. 29, 2018. From E.D. Va. (Raymond Jackson, J.) Patrick L. Bryant for Appellant, Christopher John Catizone for Appellee.

