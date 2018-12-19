Civil Rights – Challenge to constitutionality of Virginia’s DNA Statute remanded for new analysis

Where an inmate claims that the Virginia DNA Statute “sets the standard for post-conviction DNA testing so high that it” violates the 14th Amendment, the district court on remand is directed properly to analyze the procedural due process claims.

Background

On July 13, 1998, appellant was convicted in Virginia state court of rape, a crime he denies committing. At trial, prosecutors introduced a DNA analysis of a sperm sample taken from a sanitary napkin the victim was wearing. According to that analysis, the DNA profile from the sample was “consistent with the DNA profile of [Appellant].”

Appellant was sentenced to life in prison, with all but 23 years suspended. The Court of Appeals of Virginia affirmed his conviction in September 2000. In 2001, Virginia enacted the DNA Statute, which authorizes a convicted individual to seek “a new scientific investigation of any human biological evidence related to the case that resulted in the felony conviction” in certain circumstances, including if the evidence was not previously available for testing, there was a clear chain of custody, the testing was not cumulative and the test was reliable.

Pursuant to the DNA Statute, appellant made multiple state level requests forretesting of the sanitary napkin using new and advanced testing methods. Each request was denied.

On Aug. 16, 2012, appellant filed the instant action in district court pursuant to 42 U.S.C. § 1983. The complaint alleges the DNA Statute is unconstitutional because it “prohibits [Appellant] from any sort of Habeas Corpus relief,” even if testing were successful and because the “denial of access” to the biological evidence for testing “deprived [Appellant] of his liberty interests in utilizing state procedures to obtain reversal of his conviction.”

The district court dismissed appellant’s complaint for failure to state a claim, but this court reversed and remanded. Upon remand, the appellant, Commonwealth’s Attorney Paul Ebert, and the intervenor, Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring, each filed motions for summary judgment. The district court granted summary judgment to appellees and denied the same to appellant.

Analysis

The district court erroneously interpreted appellant’s argument as “attempting to create a substantive right to access biological evidence for DNA testing.” The court believed appellant was arguing that “if there is a DNA testing statute, it must provide all inmates, including [Appellant], with an avenue to allow DNA testing and retesting.” It further stated, “Not every inmate is eligible to access the state’s evidence for testing because they do not meet the limits put on access by the state.” However, appellant’s argument is a procedural one, i.e., that these “limits” in the statute render the right to DNA testing hollow. Appellant does not advocate for recognition of a substantive due process right to DNA testing, nor could he.

Instead, appellant contends the DNA Statute does not permit him to secure retesting of evidence that was previously tested under “an antiquated testing procedure,” and that the DNA Statute does not have “procedures sufficient to . . . permit[] plaintiffs to conduct discovery so as to meet the heightened evidentiary requirements.” Thus, he claims the DNA Statute is “fundamentally inadequate” and “sets the standard for postconviction DNA testing so high that it nullifies the right the statute purports to confer,” thereby violating procedural due process rights under the Fourteenth Amendment.

Rather than addressing whether the requirements set forth in the DNA Statute are fundamentally inadequate to vindicate the very right the law provides, the district court disposed of appellant’s claim by addressing whether appellant satisfied those allegedly unconstitutional requirements. The district court thus failed to apply the proper legal standard to appellant’s procedural due process claim. We once again remand to the district court to properly analyze appellant’s procedural due process claim. We express no opinion on the merits of this argument

Reversed and remanded.

Lamar v. Ebert, Appeal No. 18-6417, Nov. 30, 2018. 4th Cir. (per curiam), from ECVA at Norfolk (Morgan). Jack Matthew Zugay for Appellant, Michelle Shane Kallen for Appellee.

