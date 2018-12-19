Columbia attorney makes big gift after surprising find

A Columbia area attorney was recently startled to find out that the waterproof wristwatch he bought when he first graduated from law school in the 1960s was actually worth $38,500.

Reece Williams III of Callison Tighe & Robinson in Columbia said in a news release published by the firm that he bought the Rolex for $250, and made good use of its stopwatch features for navigational purposes when flying and sailing in his younger years.

But because the watch needed to have regular $200 tune-ups to function properly, he put it away in storage and forgot about it for some time before recently taking it out to find it had stopped working.

He took it to a jeweler who told him it had collectible value, and upon getting it appraised, discovered it was actually worth $38,500.

Instead of storing it or selling it for his own gain, Williams used the opportunity to make a donation to the Salvation Army. With the help of the jeweler, he found a buyer and presented it to the Salvation Army to sell and keep the proceeds.

Columbia area Salvation Army Commander Major Henry Morris thanked Williams in a news release.

“Reece has been an active and vital member of The Salvation Army Advisory Board for over 47 years,” he said. “His work as a volunteer, supporter and ambassador has richly blessed our organization. We are proud to have him on the board as a life member.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google

