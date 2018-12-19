Immigration – Gang recruitment efforts insufficient for asylum

Although the petitioner asserted a gang was threatening him if he returned to El Salvador, evidence supported the immigration judge’s conclusion that the gang’s recruitment efforts were aimed at providing “more opportunities to increase membership,” rather than at persecuting him because he was a Christian.

Background

In April 2014, Hercules-Torres departed El Salvador at the age of 17, seeking to escape a violent gang called Mara 18. In May 2014, Hercules-Torres entered the United States as an unaccompanied minor child. Later that month, the immigration authorities apprehended him in Texas and initiated removal proceedings before an immigration judge.

Hercules-Torres applied for asylum, withholding of removal and protection under the Convention Against Torture. Hercules-Torres reported that he feared being removed from the United States to El Salvador because of the gangs and the police. He believed that members of Mara 18 would recognize him, know that he had refused to join them and kill him. He also believed that, after being removed to El Salvador, the police would beat and jail him simply because he was tattooed. Hercules-Torres said that, due to the existing close relationship between gang members and the police, no one could protect him if he returned. Hercules-Torres’s younger brother, Wilfredo, corroborated much of Hercules-Torres’s evidence regarding what had transpired in El Salvador.

The IJ denied Hercules-Torres’s requests for asylum, withholding of removal and protection under the CAT. Hercules-Torres appealed the IJ Decision to the Board of Immigration Appeals. The BIA upheld the IJ’s rejection of each of the three claims. Hercules-Torres then filed the petition for review that we are now called upon to evaluate.

Analysis

Initially, the court finds that the BIA properly reviewed for clear error the IJ’s factual finding on Mara 18’s motive. We therefore reject Hercules-Torres’s contention that the BIA applied an erroneous standard of review to the IJ’s one central reason determination.

Hercules-Torres next contends that both the IJ and the BIA erred in concluding that religion was not one central reason for his persecution. Hercules-Torres maintains that, on this record, “any reasonable adjudicator” would have concluded that he had proved that religion was one central reason for his persecution by Mara 18.

The IJ determined as a factual matter that Hercules-Torres’s religion did not factor into Mara 18’s motivation to persecute him. The IJ therefore concluded that the gang’s recruitment efforts — by threats and use of force — toward Hercules-Torres were aimed at providing “more opportunities to increase membership,” rather than at persecuting him because he was a Christian. Constrained by substantial evidence review, we are unable to conclude that the IJ or BIA erred in deciding that Hercules-Torres’s religion was not one central reason for his persecution.

Hercules-Torres next contends that the BIA erroneously denied his withholding of removal claim because it applied the legally incorrect nexus standard. Hercules-Torres’s contention, however, is foreclosed by a factual finding made by the IJ. As we have explained, the IJ Decision explicitly found that religion was not a motivating factor in Hercules-Torres’s persecution by Mara 18. Because of that finding, Hercules-Torres’s withholding of removal claim must necessarily fail. Regardless of the standard that is applied — either “one central reason” or “a reason” — Hercules-Torres cannot prove the nexus requirement for his withholding of removal claim.

Finally, we turn to Hercules-Torres’s CAT claim. The IJ decision ruled that Hercules-Torres had failed to prove a necessary element of the CAT claim, that is, a sufficient likelihood of torture upon his return to El Salvador. The BIA agreed with the IJ that Hercules-Torres had failed to prove that it was more likely than not that he would be tortured in El Salvador.

Because the IJ’s CAT claim ruling turned on the likelihood of future conditions, it was a fact-based determination and thus subject to clear error review by the BIA. Put simply, the BIA correctly applied the clear error standard of review to the factual finding underlying the IJ’s denial of the CAT claim.

Finally, regardless of the BIA’s conclusion on the past mistreatment of Hercules-Torres, the IJ Decision properly determined that his CAT claim must fail. The record contains “more than a scintilla” of evidence demonstrating that the mistreatment of Hercules-Torres by Mara 18 was unlikely to again transpire if he returned to El Salvador. Thus, the IJ and BIA determinations that Hercules-Torres did not satisfy the requirements for CAT protection are supported by substantial evidence.

Petition for review denied.

Hercules-Torres v. Whitaker, Appeal No. 17-2071, Nov. 29, 2018. 4th Cir. (per curiam) from BIA. Benjamin R. Winograd for Petitioner, Patricia E. Bruckner for Respondent.

