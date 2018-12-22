The district court did not err in increasing the defendant’s base offense level because of two prior convictions.

Background

In 2016, Allen pleaded guilty to the unlawful possession of firearms by a convicted felon. The probation officer prepared a presentence report, which included two prior convictions relevant to this appeal. First, in 2009, Allen was convicted of using a communication facility to facilitate the crime of possession with intent to distribute cocaine base (the “Section 843(b) conviction”). Second, in 2007, Allen was convicted of two North Carolina misdemeanors that were consolidated into one judgment for sentencing under North Carolina law.

The probation officer recommended that Allen’s base offense level be increased to 24 under the United States Sentencing Guidelines, based on his two prior felony convictions of “controlled substance offenses,” including his Section 843(b) conviction. The probation officer also recommended that one point be added under to Allen’s criminal history score based on the North Carolina consolidated judgment.

Allen objected to both recommendations made by the probation officer. First, he argued that the Section 843(b) conviction did not qualify as a “controlled substance offense” for purposes of computing his base offense level. Second, Allen asserted that he should not have been assigned one criminal history point for the North Carolina consolidated judgment due to the allegedly disproportionate effect this point would have on his Guidelines range.

The district court overruled both objections to the PSR, and adopted the PSR in all respects. After determining that Allen’s advisory Guidelines range was a term of imprisonment of between 84 and 105 months, the district court varied downward and imposed a sentence of 77 months’ imprisonment.

Analysis

Allen first argues that his Section 843(b) conviction does not qualify as a “controlled substance offense” for purposes of determining his base offense level under Guidelines § 2K2.1(a). Allen acknowledges that the relevant Guidelines commentary specifically states that a Section 843(b) conviction is a “controlled substance offense” when the underlying conviction also qualifies as a “controlled substance offense.” Nevertheless, he maintains that under a “categorical approach” analysis, his Section 843(b) conviction does not qualify because its elements sweep more broadly than the Guidelines’ definition of a “controlled substance offense.” We disagree with Allen’s argument, and do not apply a categorical analysis because the relevant commentary is authoritative and controlling.

Having determined that the Section 843(b) commentary is controlling in our review of Allen’s base offense level, we next consider whether the felony offense underlying his Section 843(b) conviction qualifies as a “controlled substance offense.” The relevant Guidelines provision defines a “controlled substance offense” as including the “possession of a controlled substance . . . with intent to . . . distribute.”

Allen’s 2009 judgment of conviction shows that he used a communication facility to facilitate the underlying offense of possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, which plainly is a “controlled substance offense.” We therefore hold that Allen’s §843(b) conviction is a “controlled substance offense” that served as a valid predicate offense for enhancing his base offense level.

Allen next argues that the district court erred in adding one point to his criminal history score based on his North Carolina consolidated judgment. According to Allen, because one of the two offenses comprising his North Carolina consolidated judgment cannot be used in assigning a criminal history point, that judgment should not have been counted in computing his criminal history score. We disagree with Allen’s argument.

One of the misdemeanor offenses included in Allen’s North Carolina consolidated judgment, the trespass offense, falls within the category of misdemeanor offenses that may not be assigned a criminal history point. The other misdemeanor offense included in his consolidated judgment, possession of marijuana, may be assigned one point in computing his criminal history. Based on these distinctions in the counting of misdemeanor convictions under Guidelines §4A1.2(c), we hold that the district court properly added one criminal history point for the North Carolina consolidated judgment.

Affirmed.

United States v. Allen (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-173-18, 11 pp.) (Barbara Milano Keenan, J.) Case No. 17-4308. Nov. 28, 2018. From W.D.N.C. (Cogburn, J.) Robert Carpenter for Appellant, Anthony Joseph Enright for Appellee.

