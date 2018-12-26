Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Corporate /   Employment – Discrimination Officer waited too long to assert Rehab Act claims (access required)

  Employment – Discrimination Officer waited too long to assert Rehab Act claims (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff December 26, 2018

   The dismissal of a parole officer’s discrimination claims was upheld, because they were filed under the Rehabilitation Act, which is governed by the two-year statute of limitations in the Maryland Fair Employment Practices Act rather than Maryland’s three-year statute of limitations for civil actions.   Background   Rennae Elizabeth Ott worked for Maryland’s Department of Public Safety and Correctional ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo