Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Municipal / Municipal  – Annexation – Civil Practice – Standing – 100 Percent Method – Underhanded Activity (access required)

Municipal  – Annexation – Civil Practice – Standing – 100 Percent Method – Underhanded Activity (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff December 30, 2018

  A party who can demonstrate that an annexing body engaged in nefarious conduct in purportedly complying with S.C. Code Ann. § 5-3-150 has standing to challenge the annexation. We reverse the Court of Appeals’ ruling that petitioners lacked standing. Facts In late 2003 to early 2004, the respondent-town communicated with the National Forest Service about annexing a strip ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo