Lawyers in the News – December

Nexsen Pruet has announced the hiring of three new attorneys in South Carolina: Hamilton Barber, an associate with its health care group in Charleston; Maressa Cuenca, an associate with its employment and labor law group in Columbia; and Shannon Vogan, an associate with its health care practice group in Columbia.

Beal LLC in Columbia has added three attorneys. Adam Floyd, special counsel, represents distressed businesses and individuals in out-of-court and bankruptcy court restructurings and liquidations. Keely McCoy, special counsel, previously served as general counsel for a South Carolina manufacturing company. Tara Nauful, of counsel, comes to the firm following a two-year clerkship with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of South Carolina.

Celeste Bowers has joined Robinson Gray in Columbia as an associate, where she will focus her practice on commercial transactions, real estate development, and real estate litigation.

Gaillard “Gilly” T. Dotterer III has joined YCRLAW in Charleston as an associate. Dotterer is a graduate of the University of South Carolina School of Law and will practice primarily in the firm’s professional liability practice group.

Zachary Hayden has joined Richardson Plowden & Robinson in Columbia as an associate, where his practice will focus on medical malpractice defense. Hayden previously worked at the Supreme Court of South Carolina Staff Attorneys’ Office.

Tim Mercer has joined Bluestein Thompson Sullivan in Columbia, where he will practice in the area of veterans disability. Mercer is a graduate of the University of South Carolina School of Law who previously served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Turner Padget Graham & Laney has announced that it has elected C. Pierce Campbell of Florence as the firm’s new chief executive officer, succeeding R. Wayne Bird.

