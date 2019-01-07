Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Settlement nets SC students $4.9 million in debt relief (access required)

Settlement nets SC students $4.9 million in debt relief (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff January 7, 2019

Career Education Corporation, a national for-profit education company, has agreed to forgo collecting $4.9 million from South Carolina students as part of a settlement with the state’s attorney general. The settlement is part of a larger federal agreement which would require CEC to reform its recruiting and enrollment practices and forgo receipt of about $493.7 million ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo