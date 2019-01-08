Quantcast
By: Matt Chaney January 8, 2019

  The family of a man who allegedly died as a result of a drug mix-up while he was being treated for leukemia at a VA hospital in Columbia has settled a lawsuit against the U.S. government for $800,000, the family’s attorney reports. Jones Andrews of McGowan, Hood & Felder in Columbia said that the William Jennings ...

