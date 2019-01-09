Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Evidence of payment needed to allege FCA violation (access required)

Evidence of payment needed to allege FCA violation (access required)

By: Matt Chaney January 9, 2019

  Direct evidence of government payment or receipt of fraudulent services must be alleged for a False Claims Act lawsuit to survive a motion to dismiss, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled, dismissing a former maintenance technician’s fraud claims against United Airlines. But the case has been sent back to South Carolina’s federal district ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo