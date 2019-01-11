Quantcast
Tort/Negligence  – Defective Improvement to New Construction – Substantial Completion of Property – Date of Certificate of Occupancy – Statute of Repose (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff January 11, 2019

The legislature’s failure or omission to define date of substantial completion as the date of issuance of a certificate of occupancy (CO) was indication the legislature did not intend for issuance of a CO to serve as the date of substantial completion in all cases. We rule that the legislature did not intend for issuance of ...

