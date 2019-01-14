Quantcast
By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff January 14, 2019

  A serial number on a handgun was deemed “obliterated” where a reasonable person would conclude that the number was sufficiently marked or gouged to be unreadable. We hold that a handgun’s serial number need only be difficult-to-read, if ultimately decipherable, to constitute an “obliterated” number under the criminal statute. Defendant was charged with discharging a firearm into ...

