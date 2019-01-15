Quantcast
Charleston appeals tour guide licensing decision (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires January 15, 2019

The city of Charleston is appealing a federal judge’s decision that the city’s mandatory tour guide licensing program is unconstitutional to the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The appeal comes a month after U.S. District Judge David Norton refused to reconsider his August 2018 ruling that the city’s ordinance violated the First Amendment. The Institute for ...

