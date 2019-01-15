Quantcast
SC regulators change minds, rule utility misled them

By: The Associated Press January 15, 2019

South Carolina regulators have changed their minds and ruled that a private utility did intentionally withhold information and mislead them about a project to build a pair of nuclear reactors that ultimately failed.

The Public Service Commission voted Monday that South Carolina Electric & Gas was “imprudent” in its dealing with regulators over the reactors. The utility abandoned construction after a decade of work on the reactors in summer 2017, leaving behind billions in debt.

The ruling is mostly symbolic. It won’t change SCE&G’s finished merger with Virginia’s Dominion Energy or further reduce a $22-a-month rate cut ordered to stay on bills by regulators in December.

The commission didn’t approve the motion in December, but consumer watchdogs and House Speaker Jay Lucas urged it to reconsider.

