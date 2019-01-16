Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Victim’s DUI convictions deemed irrelevant to kidnapping case (access required)

Victim’s DUI convictions deemed irrelevant to kidnapping case (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo January 16, 2019

  A kidnapping victim’s two DUI convictions were properly withheld from a jury despite the assailant’s efforts to have them offered as impeachment evidence, the South Carolina Court of Appeals has ruled. The court also ruled that the kidnapper’s name will remain on the state’s sex offender registry, even though he was charged but not convicted of ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo