Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Man settles for $11.3M after wife, unborn baby die (access required)

By: Matt Chaney January 17, 2019

  The husband of a woman who died in a vehicle crash in Beaufort County along with their unborn child has reached an $11.3 million settlement with the driver responsible and her employer, his attorney reports. Harry Oxner of Oxner & Stacy in Georgetown reports that the crash happened on Highway 278 when the driver, whose name ...

