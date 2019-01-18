Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Attorneys / Attorneys – Malpractice – Breach of Fiduciary Duty – Fraud – Fee Agreement (access required)

Attorneys – Malpractice – Breach of Fiduciary Duty – Fraud – Fee Agreement (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff January 18, 2019

  Attorney’s fee agreement did not give rise to a malpractice claim where plaintiff ultimately owed no fees under a contingency fee provision and because an unreasonable fee could only constitute an ethical violation. We affirm the grant of summary judgment to defendants. Plaintiff retained a ReMax real estate broker to assist with the purchase and management of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo