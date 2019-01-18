Quantcast
Domestic Relations  – Divorce – LLC Interests – Transmuting to Marital Property – Inclusion of Property in Marital Estate (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff January 18, 2019

A spouse’s investment of funds and labor to the other spouse’s pre-marital business, who held the couple out as equal partners, constitute sufficient evidence the parties had mutual intent to transmute the business into marital property. We affirm the final judgment of divorce. Wife filed for divorce, citing a one-year continuous separation. Prior to the parties’ marriage, ...

