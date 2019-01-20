Quantcast
Criminal Guidelines advisory, sentences consecutive

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff January 20, 2019

Although the Sentencing Guidelines provide a federal sentence should run concurrently with a state sentence when the state imprisonment is anticipated to result from an offense that is relevant conduct to the federal conviction, the guidelines are advisory. Here the majority said the district court recognized its discretion to order the sentence to run concurrently ...

