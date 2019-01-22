Quantcast
Home / Uncategorized / Municipal – SC lacks standing to sue U.S. over nuclear facility (access required)

By: Sabine Vollmer January 22, 2019

The State of South Carolina obtained an injunction against the Department of Energy’s plan to terminate the construction of a nuclear facility in the state. On appeal, the court vacated the injunction, concluding the state lacked standing as its claims of harm caused by exposure to radiation and terrorism are too speculative, and not ripe ...

