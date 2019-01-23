Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Civil Practice / Civil Rights – Statute tolled on §1983 claim while remedies are exhausted (access required)

Civil Rights – Statute tolled on §1983 claim while remedies are exhausted (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff January 23, 2019

Students from the University of Virginia law school persuaded the court to join other circuits in holding the statute of limitations was equitably tolled during the period the prisoner was exhausting his administrative remedies, thus making his § 1983 excessive force claim timely. Background William D. Battle III entered a prison in Roanoke on Dec. 6, 2013. ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo