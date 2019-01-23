Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Commentary / The five most common faults of trial lawyers (access required)

The five most common faults of trial lawyers (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires January 23, 2019

One of the great privileges of being a judge is to be able to speak with jurors after a trial, to thank them and to ask them questions about the process. Many jurors, with a little encouragement, will offer their views about the presentation of the case — what worked, what didn’t, and how it might ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo