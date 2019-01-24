Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Commentary / Analyzing your portable book of business (access required)

Analyzing your portable book of business (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires January 24, 2019

Sometimes it’s simply about the money. In a recent survey, 36 percent of lawyers said they would be most enticed to make a lateral job change to another law firm by higher earnings potential. Work-life balance ranked second as an incentive to leave their current employer, chosen by 29 percent of survey respondents. With increased interest in ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo