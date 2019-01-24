Quantcast
North Charleston cop's 20-year sentence upheld (access required)

North Charleston cop’s 20-year sentence upheld (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo January 24, 2019

  A former North Charleston police officer who shot and killed an unarmed man in 2015 has lost an appeal arguing that a federal judge erred by sentencing him to 20 years in prison. The former cop, Michael Slager, sparked national outrage after a bystander captured video of Slager shooting and killing Walter Scott as Scott was ...

