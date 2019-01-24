Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / USC symposium to focus on opioids crisis (access required)

USC symposium to focus on opioids crisis (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff January 24, 2019

The South Carolina Law Review has announced that its 2019 symposium will examine the implications of the opioid epidemic on the practice of health care and tort law, as well as legislative and law enforcement efforts in response to the national crisis. The symposium, “The Opioid Crisis and the Practice of Law,” will take place Feb. ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo