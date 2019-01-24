Quantcast
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Woman burned during breast surgery settles suit for $700K (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo January 24, 2019

A woman who was severely burned by a heating pad that she was lying on while she underwent breast augmentation surgery has confidentially settled a lawsuit for $700,000, her attorneys report. William Applegate and David Lail of Yarborough Applegate in Charleston report that their 68-year-old client went to a plastic and reconstructive surgery center in Mount ...

