Employment –  Discrimination 180-day period runs from initial filing (access required)

Employment –  Discrimination 180-day period runs from initial filing (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff January 27, 2019

In a case of first impression, the court determined that Title VII’s 180-day waiting period is not jurisdictional. In deciding whether the district court erred in dismissing the plaintiff’s court action, which was filed before 180 days from the time he filed an amendment to his original administrative complaint with the Patent and Trademark Office’s ...

