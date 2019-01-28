Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal  –  Mitigation evidence should have been considered (access required)

Criminal  –  Mitigation evidence should have been considered (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff January 28, 2019

The trial court erred in not addressing important mitigation evidence related to defendant’s mental health or how his mental health issues caused him to pursue litigation strategies that were contrary to his own interest and consequently raised his sentencing exposure. Background On Dec. 7, 2016, a jury convicted Carl Javan Ross of two counts of receipt of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo