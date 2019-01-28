Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Worker injured in tractor-trailer crash settles for $1.1M (access required)

Worker injured in tractor-trailer crash settles for $1.1M (access required)

By: Matt Chaney January 28, 2019

  A 41-year-old employee of a mobile home installation company has settled with his employer’s insurance company for $1.1 million, the full extent of the policy limits, after suffering permanent spinal injuries in a tractor-trailer crash in Horry County in May 2018, his attorney reports. John Clark of the Clark Law Firm in Sumter reports that the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo