U.S. Supreme Court to say if states can tax out-of-state trusts (access required)

By: Correy Stephenson January 29, 2019

  Lawyers across the country are waiting to see how the U.S. Supreme Court will rule on an issue at the intersection of tax law and trusts and estates. The justices on Jan. 11 agreed to answer whether the Due Process Clause of the U.S. Constitution prohibits states from taxing a trust located in another state ...

