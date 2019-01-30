Quantcast
Hardeeville judge placed on interim suspension

By: David Donovan January 30, 2019

Atiya Shawtel Johnson, a municipal court judge in Hardeeville and Ridgeland and a ministerial recorder/clerk of court in Hardeeville, was indicted by a federal grand jury on four counts of making a materially false, fictitious, or fraudulent statement or representation in a matter within the jurisdiction of the executive branch of the government of the United States.

