Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Lawyers grapple with confidentiality in a social media age (access required)

Lawyers grapple with confidentiality in a social media age (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo January 30, 2019

  Loose lips sink settlements. In the age of social media, people are known for oversharing. But when it comes to bragging about a legal settlement that has a confidentiality clause, oversharing can cause more than awkwardness or embarrassment. It creates headaches for attorneys and costs a lot of money for their clients—and, potentially, attorneys themselves. Attorneys are ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo