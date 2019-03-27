Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Coach’s wrongful termination suit reopened (access required)

Coach’s wrongful termination suit reopened (access required)

By: Matt Chaney March 27, 2019

  A wrongful termination lawsuit brought by the former coach of the College of Charleston baseball team has been reopened after new forensic evidence was discovered which appears to contradict the sworn testimony of the man who fired him. Judge Richard Gergel ordered the case, which had been settled in October 2018, be restored to the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo