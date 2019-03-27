Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Landlord’s security promises opened door to lawsuit (access required)

Landlord’s security promises opened door to lawsuit (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo March 27, 2019

A jury should decide whether an apartment complex was negligent after the robbery and kidnapping of a woman who claimed the property’s management deceived her into believing that security officers were protecting the complex, the South Carolina Supreme Court has ruled. In September 2008, the plaintiff was abducted and robbed at gunpoint by two unknown assailants ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo