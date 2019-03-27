Lawyers in the News – March

Turner Padget Graham & Laney has announced the addition of three new attorneys. William S. “Wilson” Jackson IV joins as an associate in the firm’s insurance litigation practice and is based in Charleston, William G. Oncken joins as an associate in its workplace law practice and is based in Myrtle Beach, and W. Taylor Stanley joins as an associate in its business litigation and transactions practice and is based in Columbia.

Hedrick Gardner Kincheloe & Garofalo has announced that Alicia Clawson, John Rabb, Marcy Lamar, and Brandy Price have joined the firm’s Columbia office. Rabb joins as special counsel, and his practice focuses on handling workers’ comp claims for employers, carriers, TPA’s and self-insureds. Clawson joins as special counsel and focuses her practice on the defense of employers and insurance carriers in workers’ comp claims. Lamar joins as an associate, and her practice focuses on workers’ comp and civil litigation with a particular emphasis on defending occupational accident claims. Price joins as an associate, and her practice focuses on workers’ comp and civil litigation.

William (“Corky”) Klett has joined Burr Forman McNair in Columbia as a partner. Klett joins the firm’s intellectual property group, where he focuses on intellectual property litigation of all types.

Liam Duffy has joined Yarborough Applegate Law Firm in Charleston as a litigator. Duffy has several years of experience with a wide variety of complex state and federal litigation.

Myra Virginia Whitener has joined Wilkes Law Firm in its Charleston office. Her practice encompasses most areas of civil defense litigation, including construction litigation, personal injury defense, professional liability defense, and product defect litigation. Prior to joining the firm, she served as a lead trial attorney in Family Court for the South Carolina Department of Social Services.

William Spencer Barrow has joined Wilkes Law Firm in its Spartanburg office. Barrow will represent clients within the firm’s practice areas of professional liability defense as to architects, engineers, and lawyers, as well as civil litigation of construction, business, aviation, insurance, and motor vehicle claims.

La’Jessica Stringfellow has joined Robinson Gray as an associate. Her practice with the firm will focus on commercial litigation and insurance defense. Stringfellow was previously an assistant solicitor in the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s office, where she prosecuted domestic violence, sexual assaults, and other violent crimes.

Davis Riddle has joined Morton & Gettys as an associate in the firm’s Rock Hill office. His practice will include corporate law, commercial leasing and commercial real estate and development.

Charlie Patrick has announced the formation of Patrick Law Firm in Charleston. Patrick Law Firm opens with a concentration on business law and criminal defense.

