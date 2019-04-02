Quantcast
A certifiable trend: Why class actions are on the rise locally and nationally (access required)

A certifiable trend: Why class actions are on the rise locally and nationally (access required)

By: Abbie Bennett April 2, 2019

  The number of class action lawsuits is increasing both nationally and in the Carolinas, according to recent research and law firms in both states. Jim Werner, of Parker Poe in Columbia, said his firm has seen “more than four years of steady increase in the number of purported class actions that get filed.” But Werner said he ...

