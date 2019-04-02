Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Civil Practice / Civil Practice—Suit over contraceptive stays in state court (access required)

Civil Practice—Suit over contraceptive stays in state court (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff April 2, 2019

Where a contraceptive device, regulated by the Food and Drug Administration, failed to work as intended, forcing the plaintiff to undergo a total hysterectomy to have it removed, the manufacturer of the device could not remove the action to federal court because the plaintiff’s state law claims did not raise a substantial question of federal ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo